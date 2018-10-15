Guardiola unsure if City’s ready for European glory

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits he doesn’t know if his charges are ready to challenge for the UEFA Champions League title yet.

City’s best result in Europe was in 2015/16 when they reached the semi-finals, where they lost to Real Madrid. Guardiola led City to the quarter-final stage last season, but they lost against finalists Liverpool.

Guardiola is hopeful that the Sky Blues can fight for the silverware this time around, but says it will be tough against clubs that have a ‘bigger history’ in the competition.

“Our great success as a club was the Champions League semi-final, in all our history,” he told the press.

“I don’t know whether we are ready, it’s the truth, I don’t know. We don’t have much history behind us, but so much confidence.

“It’s not just a matter of coach, players, club and supporters. It’s a matter of believing we can and we have to win, and honestly, I don’t know whether we have already reached this point.

“There will be a point where [AC] Milan will be back playing in Europe, and they have won, I don’t know, five, six, seven times.

“My favourites are the teams that have a history bigger than us – Real Madrid, Barcelona, these teams.

“I believe Juventus buying Cristiano [Ronaldo] wanted to show that this year they want to win. They reached the final twice, each time they get closer.

“Atletico Madrid will be playing at home. It’s a team that did very well in the last few years. And then some other team will be in, and I hope we can be there too.”