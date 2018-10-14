Lukaku hails United rivals Juventus

Romelu Lukaku has talked up the talents of Juventus ahead of facing the Serie A side in their next Champions League encounter.

Speaking after netting twice in Belgium’s 2-1 UEFA Nations League win over Switzerland on Friday, the Manchester United striker said he would also be keen to spend some time playing in Italy.

Having featured for Chelsea, West Brom, Everton and United in the Premier League, the 25-year-old said he would consider his future away from England.

Hands up if you scored twice for Belgium tonight? #BELSWI pic.twitter.com/256UgLoQZv — Manchester United (@ManUtd) 12 October 2018

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lukaku said: “Juve have a great project in place and they just keep going. Every year they try to get stronger.

“Without doubt, Juve are one of the two or three best teams in Europe. They’ve got a great coach and extraordinary players in every area of the team.

“Cristiano Ronaldo stands out but watch out for the others too. Paulo Dybala is already impressive and getting stronger, while I love Douglas Costa. He’s an exceptional signing and his career shows he always makes the difference.

“It’s a tough group, but obviously Manchester United want to finish on top.”

And on whether he would consider the Serie A, Lukaku added: “Why not? I hope so.”

United went into the international break on the back of a come-from-behind victory over Newcastle, and play Chelsea next week before facing Juve.

But there is a still the small matter of a clash with the Netherlands for Lukaku in an international friendly on Tuesday.