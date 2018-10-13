French authorities have opened an investigation into the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Red Star Belgrade following reports of possible match-fixing. The match, which was played on 3rd October at Parc des Princes, finished 6-1 in PSG’s favour.

Reports in French newspaper L’Equipe claim that a Red Star official had placed a bet of €5m (£4.4m) on the Serbian team losing the match by 5 goals. UEFA are believed to have alerted the French National Finance Prosecutor (PNF), who are now investigating the event.

In the meantime, both the clubs involved in the match have released statements denying the match-fixing claims. PSG ‘categorically rejected’ the claims in a statement and said that the club ‘will not tolerate the slightest attack on its reputation’.

“It was with the greatest amazement that Paris Saint-Germain discovered this Friday an article on the L’Equipe website regarding suspicions of match-fixing concerning the UEFA Champions League game with Red Star Belgrade on October 3, suspicions regarding the alleged actions of punters from Serbia.

“The club categorically rejects any and all direct and indirect implication in relation to these suspicions and would like to point out at no moment has Paris Saint-Germain been approached by the National Financial Court in charge of the investigation.

“Paris Saint-Germain remains at the disposal of the investigators and will not tolerate the slightest attack on its reputation nor that of its officials.

“To that end, the club reserves the right to take legal action against any party that makes defamatory statements against the club and/or its officials.

“The club reaffirms its profound attachment to the fundamental principle of sport, which is and always will be the integrity of its competitions,” it read.

The Serbian club released a statement as well and denied the reports.

“FC Red Star with the highest anger and abomination rejects the story. The article can harm and bring big damage to our club’s reputation and that is why we insist that Uefa and investigators in Serbia and in France investigate the whole story and get the truth.

“Today’s technologies and other mechanisms are so improved that it is basically impossible to leave this case unsolved. Red Star expects to get the truth at short notice and remove any doubt about our involvement in possible wrongdoing.”

Brazilian superstar Neymar had scored a hat-trick in the match and goals from Angel di Maria, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe had given the Parisian club a 6-1 win with Marko Marin scoring the only goal for visitors.