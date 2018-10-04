Simeone: Griezmann is the best

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone described striker Antoine Griezmann as the best player in the world after his brace against Club Brugge on Wednesday.

The France international opened the scoring in the 28th minute of the Champions League Group A clash. Arnaut Groeneveld equalised for the visitors but Griezmann bagged his second just past the hour mark before Koke secured a 3-1 victory in stoppage time.

Les trois points restent au Wanda ce soir 👋🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/3ojsLujGVy — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) 3 October 2018

Atletico are second in Group A after beating both Monaco and Club Brugge in their opening two fixtures. They trail leaders Borussia Dortmund on goal difference.

“I said it last season and I’ll say it again – for me Griezmann is the best player in the world,” Simeone told the media after the game.

“He won the Europa League, the World Cup, the [UEFA] Super Cup and finished second in a league in which both Barcelona and Real Madrid are in.

“He is in the place he wants to be. He chose to stay at Atletico and these are the consequences. He is enjoying a very important moment in his career.”

Griezmann has scored four goals and provided four assists in his 10 appearances for Atleti across all competitions this season.