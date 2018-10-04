Valverde: Barcelona ‘dominated’ Spurs

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde believes his team dominated Tottenham in their 4-2 Champions League victory at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Catalans took an early lead as Philippe Coutinho found the back of the net, and the advantage was doubled when Ivan Rakitic scored in the 28th minute.

Harry Kane pulled one back after the break but Lionel Messi made it 3-1 to the visitors. Erik Lamela gave Spurs hope as he reduced the deficit to one goal but Messi once again silenced the home support on the 90-minute mark.

Valverde was pleased by what he saw from his players in an intense European tie. Barca are at the top of Group B, ahead of Inter on goal difference, after winning their opening two fixtures.

“The game was very intense, we expected it to be like that and it was even more so,” Valverde told the press after the game.

“From the start we put ourselves ahead, but they put a lot of character into the game. We dominated, played from the back and a good performance came out.

“We had chances to extend our lead in the second half. They came back with two goals but, luckily, we made it 2-4.

“We had enough chances not to suffer so much, but ultimately you always suffer in the Champions League.

“We’re the team who always try to dominate and take the initiative. The team play in a certain way, sometimes results accompany us or turn their backs on us.”