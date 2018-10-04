Tedesco joy at first UCL win

FC Schalke 04 boss Domenico Tedesco was delighted and relieved to have come away from his side’s Champions League clash with Lokomotiv Moscow with all three points.

An 88th minute Weston McKennie goal secured the win for the Bundesliga side to take them on to four points from two games, having previously been held 1-1 at home with Porto.

Speaking after the game at the RZD Arena in Moscow, Tedesco revealed his excitement at recording his first ever Champions League win.

The manager said on the club’s official website: “It was only a matter of time until we scored in the second half. We applied of lot pressure and were on top.

“Weston topped off his excellent performance with the goal. He may not be the biggest, but he can jump very high and directed the header well.”

Tedesco added: “Away games in the Champions League are somewhat more difficult as you have generally have to travel a lot further.

“We got the job done tonight. They have a very experienced and clever team, so we’re happy to have won this game, especially as the first half was quite turgid.”

After drawing with Porto, Schalke lost to FC Bayern München and Freiburg but came into this tie after overcoming 1.FSV Mainz 05 1-0.

“To win against Mainz and now again today has done the team the world of good, particularly when we haven’t conceded, Tedesco concluded.

Goalscorer McKennie added: “Today was a dream come true for me, it was truly amazing.

“I don’t score a lot of goals but I’m so pleased I managed to get one today.

“We managed to control the game after half time and finally got our reward.

“The schedule is so busy that we don’t have much time to think about tonight.

“We have to concentrate on the game against Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga now. We won as a team today.”

Schalke play Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga on Saturday while their next European encounter is with Galatasaray on October 24 2018.