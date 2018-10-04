When Spurs and Barcelona lit up magical Wembley

Tottenham Hotspur faced up against mighty FC Barcelona in the famed Wembley Stadium in London. Both teams did not disappoint as they brought the fireworks a European night deserves.

It was a fixture tapped as one of the biggest in Match Day 2 of the Champions League.

And though it ended with a bit of predictability with the Blaugrana winning by four goals to two, Spurs also made a good account of themselves at least on the front line, as both sides showed once again how football, in all its essence, should be played.

Both clubs, guided by managers Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham Hotspur) and Ernesto Valverde (Barcelona) who stay true to their respective philosophies that exude a positive brand of football, were at it from the beginning as a high level of attacking prowess had been shown on both ends.

An early dagger came to the fore in just the first five minutes of the game as Philippe Coutinho lashed on from the edge of the area to bury his chance for the Catalans to seize the upper-hand.

Though a defensive lapse in judgement could be attributed to Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris for committing to an on-rushing Messi from the flank, a high level of calm and decision making from the Argentinian to lay off to one of the most effective mid-range finishers in the game who did not disappoint.

Two minutes before the half hour mark though, a display of brilliance from the La Liga outfit unfolded as Messi, Luis Suarez and Coutinho linked up with the Brazilian once again delivering a well-taken strike from an angle only to be denied by Lloris’ reflexes.

But the rebound instantaneously returned to Coutinho who, with an instinctive and sweeping move that showed his presence of mind, managed to keep the ball alive and lobbed it back into space where a lurking Ivan Rakitic readied himself before unleashing a special volley that flew unstoppable, banging into the near post before finding the net. The Blaugrana were two-goals up in spectacular fashion.

But the hosts were able to hold their own on the attempts and goalscoring departments as well.

A quick response could have put the Wembley home crowd into a frenzy, but Son Heung Min’s volleyed effort was disallowed as Kieran Trippier accidentally handled the ball before dishing out to the Korean sniper.

Erik Lamela came close too for Spurs as the Argentinian made the most of the opportunity but his deflected attempt drew out a top notch denial from Barca’s sentry Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Come the second half, exactly seven minutes after the resumption, Harry Kane pulled one back for Spurs, showing deftness with the ball as he wrong-footed his marker and whatever remained in the Catalonian stronghold to fire strong and true with a low curler near the far post. It was truly a striker’s goal from the England captain and, for a time, it was as if the Londoners were very much back in the game.

All hopes of a comeback for the Premier League side went into serious complication when Lionel Messi restored the two-goal cushion in the 56th minute as a deceiving centre-ball from left-back Jordi Alba bypassed two Barca forwards before ending up with the talismanic Argentine. And with the slightest of touches with his magical left foot, Messi caressed the ball, tucking it carefully to sleep into the lower left corner as Barcelona consolidated their stranglehold of the match.

A last gasp effort to make it an interesting finish arrived courtesy of Erik Lamela who pulled off a shockingly brilliant screamer-of-a-shot outside the area six minutes after the hour mark as the iconic ground went into a roar.

But the proverbial nail in the coffin arrived in off a most opportunistic team effort. With the Lilywhites pushing for an equaliser, a timely interception by the visitors lead to a ball for Luis Suarez who cleverly fed towards an unmarked Messi. With all the time and space afforded to the diminutive maestro, he put the insurance goal authoritatively in the 90th minute. FC Barcelona left Wembley with three points in the bag.

Hype that delivered – a real treat

The fixture proved to be an entertaining, or better yet, an inspiring one. Both squads came to play and played at the highest level, they did.

Defensive lapses proved pivotal and determinant to the result as both clubs showed their offensive capabilities.

🔵 1992 final 🏆

But all in all, it was built up as a ‘fantasy game’ that came into fruition. All out. Positive! – Football the way it should be.

Although there will be winners and there will be losers, in the end both sides should be commended for the way they played. A well-deserved pat on the back.

Still masterful Barca

The match proved that, at this point in time, Barcelona are still a dangerous side. And when they are clicking and the opposition play fire with fire, chances are the Catalan will come out superior.

Lionel Messi has scored more Champions League goals (22) against English clubs than any other nation. 9 vs. Arsenal

6 vs. Man City

3 vs. Chelsea

2 vs. Man Utd

Ernesto Valverde’s men, at their current form, could again go the distance in this competition.

Encouragement for Spurs

Tottenham might find themselves in a hole in Group B with no wins in two games, but if they can sustain the output of goals and unlock the necessary riddles to achieve the right defensive adjustments, then the London club could still survive their group and to the next stage.

Mauricio Pochettino could be dealing with pressure this time as papers circulate that focus on the defensive frailties. But if this match can be used as a barometer, it would serve more as an encouragement rather than a let-down.

The tournament is still young and there’s still a lot left to hope for.