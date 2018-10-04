Former German international Marko Marin might have scored merely a consolation goal for Red Star Belgrade as Paris Saint Germain thrashed them 6-1, but it was historic nonetheless as it was the Serbian club’s first Champions League goal in almost 30 years!

THE BEGINNINGS

The 2012 transfer window proved to be a memorable one for Chelsea fans. It saw the arrival of players like Eden Hazard, Oscar, Cesar Azpilicueta, Victor Moses, Andreas Christensen, and… Marko Marin. Prior to his big move, Marin had been making a name for himself in Germany, playing at Werder Bremen alongside the likes of Mesut Ozil.

The German international was talented in his own right. In fact, it was his playing style that had garnered comparisons with a certain Argentine who was plying his trade in Barcelona and earned him the title – the German Messi.

Moreover, Marin was also the recipient of back-to-back Fritz Walter Medals. The midfielder was perceived as the second best in the U-17 category amongst the German contingent in 2006. A year later, he was affirmed as the best player in the U-18 category.

Therefore, a move to Chelsea in 2012 was perhaps well-deserved for Marin. Moreover, at just £6 million, many saw the German as the best bargain of the summer. Marin got off to a great start as well, scoring in his first-ever appearance for the club albeit in a friendly against Seattle Sounders. That, unfortunately, was the highest point of his Chelsea career.

Injuries plagued the German midfielder early on in his Chelsea stint, with his first full league appearance coming in December in a 1-0 home loss to QPR. He would make only five more appearances for the London club in the league, scoring one goal.

The (second) arrival of Jose Mourinho during the next summer didn’t make matters easy for Marin, as he was thrown amongst the group popularly known as Chelsea’s ‘loan army’.

During the next three years, Marin went on loan four times, as it became clear that his Chelsea career was well-and-truly over. Marin joined Sevilla, Fiorentina, Anderlecht, and Trabzonspor in the hopes of getting on board permanently but none obliged.

Finally, in the summer of 2016, the German left Chelsea to join Greek side Olympiacos for £3 million. Two successful years later, he found himself on the books of Fudbalski Klub Crvena Zvezda better known to us as Red Star Belgrade.

RISING RED STAR

During the 1990-91 season, a fairly unfamiliar name in club football were crowned the Champions of Europe.

Red Star Belgrade became the talk of the continent, after striking down heavyweights Marseille in the final of the European Cup (now the UEFA Champions League) in the penalty shootouts. It was the Serbian clubs biggest achievement in the competition till date, having made it to the semifinals twice in the past.

Their glory was short-lived though, as the Serbian club was knocked out of the group stage the very next year. In fact, they didn’t return to the competition until 2018.

Marin was brought on board by Red Star ahead of their return to the ‘big time’. Both the club and the player have suffered from a scarily similar fate during the course of their existence. From being the talk of the town to being quickly forgotten to try and piece it back together; Marin is Red Star personified.

It is purely poetic then, that the former German international would go on to score Red Star’s first goal since their return to the biggest stage of all.

Playing at the Parc des Princes, Red Star were put to the sword early by PSG’s three knights in the shining armour. Neymar scored twice in the first half to give PSG a decent lead. By the time the half ended, the French club had added two more via Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria. Mbappe joined in the act in the second half to make it five for Paris.

With PSG cruising at 5-0, the victory was all but confirmed. However, the Parisian club was rattled in the seventy-fourth minute when Marin popped up in their penalty box to unleash a powerful strike. His strike would count for little in the end, as PSG added another through Neymar to complete the rout.

While it wasn’t the best day for Marin or Red Star, both gave us a timely reminder of their existence. Although he can derive little joy from the fact that while he scored for his club in the Champions League, his one time tormentors are currently languishing a division below. For now, the German wonderboy will return to Serbia with his club, as he fights to get his career back on track, one step at a time.