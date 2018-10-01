Messi: Barcelona’s defence must improve

Barcelona star Lionel Messi admits the Catalans have to plug their defensive leaks ahead of the UEFA Champions League encounter with Tottenham on Wednesday.

Ernesto Valverde’s men made the perfect start to their season, winning six consecutive games in all competitions, but then drew 2-2 with Girona, lost 2-1 at Leganes, and were held to a 1-1 draw at home against Athletic Club on Saturday.

Messi insists the Blaugrana do not feel anxious about their recent performances, despite conceding five goals in only three games, but admits they must do better against Spurs at Wembley Stadium.

“There is no anxiety. This is just the beginning of the season,” Messi told the press.

“We only feel anger for the last two results. We did a good first half in Leganes and we lost. We create situations to win.

“We are aware that we have to be stronger in defence and not concede goals in all matches.”