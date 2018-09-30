Bayern look ahead to Ajax after Hertha defeat

FC Bayern München coach Niko Kovac says he wants his side to forget about the 1-1 draw with FC Augsburg as well the most recent loss to Hertha Berlin, and focus on facing Ajax Amsterdam.

Bayern are set to face the Eredivisie giants on Tuesday at the Allianz Arena in a UEFA Champions League Group E encounter, however, come into the contest not displaying the most convincing form in the Bundesliga.

Kovac’s men were surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw at home to Augsburg last Tuesday before following that result with a 2-0 away defeat to Hertha on Friday night.

As such, the clash with Ajax comes at seemingly an inopportune time though the Croatian mentor insists his team look at the positives of a generally good start to 2018/19 as a whole.

Speaking to Bayern’s official website, he said: “People are clearly going to look at the last two games. I look at all nine, and for the first defeat to come after nine games isn’t that bad, even if it’s not what we expect.”

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer also believes that the previous two results were merely a blip, saying: “Luck comes back around in football, we know that. It’s caught us out in the last two games but we’ll start scoring goals again.”

The Bavarians won their opening game in the UCL when they defeated Benfica 2-0 away from home on 19 September.