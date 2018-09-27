Ronaldo free to face Manchester United

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for one match by UEFA following his red card during the 2-0 Champions League victory over Valencia.

As a result, the Portuguese attacker will miss the clash with Young Boys in Turin, but will return to Champions League action in time for the double-header against former club Manchester United.

“The CEDB [control, ethics and disciplinary board] has decided to suspend the Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo for one Uefa competition match for which he would be otherwise eligible,” read a UEFA statement.

Ronaldo was sent off for an off-the-ball clash with Jeison Murillo by German referee Felix Brych. The 33-year-old was visibly upset with the decision, leaving the field in tears.

Juve will visit Old Trafford in a Group H clash on 23 October before hosting the Red Devils at the Allianz Stadium on 7 November.

For Ronaldo, the first of those two fixtures will be a return to the home of the club who he inspired to victory in the 2007/08 Champions League — his first of five successes in the competition.