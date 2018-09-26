Remember when Jose Mourinho was the darling of the footballing world as he guided an unfancied, yet immensely talented, FC Porto to 2003-04 Champions League glory? Fox Sports Asia travels down the memory lane to review the fairytale campaign of the Portuguese club that catapulted Jose’s managerial profile straight into the stratosphere.

With the Portuguese mentor’s reputation now seemingly normalised with his relatively lacklustre run of results this season with Manchester United — the club in shambles (by their lofty standards) as they suffered an early exit in the 2018-19 EFL Cup, let’s look back at a time when he skyrocketed to instant “legend” status and made him the Special One.

The 2003-04 Champions League turned out to be a watershed moment for the European underdogs as the semifinal pool was devoid of the traditional powerhouses of Europe. The last four clashes included a promising Monaco side managed by Didier Deschamps (now a World Cup-winning head coach) going up against the emerging powerhouse Chelsea with Claudio Ranieri as the gaffer and in the other fixture, it was Javier Irrureta’s Deportivo “Super Depor” La Coruna against Mourinho’s Dragoes.

All the big name clubs were already out of contention, eliminated by then emerging clubs. Real Madrid were upset by Monaco, defending champions AC Milan were snuffed out by Deportivo, while Manchester United and Lyon (which at the time was one of the most powerful squads in France) were toppled by Porto.

An unexpected, yet memorable and exciting semis awaited the neutral fans.

In one bracket, Monaco – powered by the likes of Ludovic Giuly, Patrice Evra and striker Fernando Morientes – defeated favourites Chelsea 5-3 on aggregate to proceed to the final.

“Please don’t call me arrogant, but I’m European champion and I think I’m a special one.” – Jose Mourinho pic.twitter.com/onKheBMBLx — Mr Fashion (@MrFashi0n) January 19, 2014

But the other semifinal that seemed to be more interesting; one that glued the neutrals’ eyes towards the happenings in the Iberian peninsula involved Porto and Depor.

It was a fixture brimming with fairytale vibes. On one side, was a team from north of Spain who were experiencing their club’s golden age, while the other was Portugal’s locomotive force Porto that just won a treble in its previous season (a double of domestic trophies and a UEFA Cup title).

Both sides featured gaffers considered as two of the hottest in the industry at that moment, Javier “Jabo” Irrureta – who transforms minnows to contenders – guiding the Galician side and Mourinho, of the all-conquering Porto.

Porto might have arrived at the tie with a bit of an advantage given their previous season’s trophy haul and a European Cup title back in 1986-87, but the equalising factor for Spain’s Depor was the fact that La Liga was considered a much superior league even then compared to Portugal’s Primeira Liga.

True enough, as the two-legged affair unfolded, it proved to be a very tightly contested battle with Portuguese club prevailing with only a precious away goal; a penalty scored by Derlei on the hour mark of the second leg in Riazor.

The magnitude of that pretty even semifinal tie continues to resound to this day, with Porto’s “Dragons” continuing their dream journey while that particular Deportivo La Coruna lineup, despite seeing their spectacular European campaign come to an end, eventually became known in history as “Super Depor”; one that eliminated the mighty defending champions AC Milan in heroic fashion in the quarterfinals.

The final did arrive on May 26, 2004, in Gelsenkirchen, Schalke 04’s home stadium, as Monaco and Porto battled it out for the trophy with big ears.

It eventually became a one-sided affair as Porto came out the hungrier of the two sets of competitors. Brazilian Carlos Alberto opened the scoring for the Portuguese outfit in the 39th minute followed by second-half goals from Deco (who was named Man of the Match) and substitute Dmitri Alenichev to round off a 3-0 win.

Mourinho’s legendary Dragões

That Porto squad, in hindsight, proved to be a mythical one – a product and showcase of the best possible way of assembling a team through the best balance of astute signings, scouting, and player development of the highest order; just as the trend of the “financial warfare” approach in creating world beaters was in the midst of its rapid rise.

The club located at the northwestern part of Portugal achieved an already historic haul of accolades with their treble previous season which they were able to carry over to the next by retaining the Liga and winning the Champions League; only coming up short in achieving a heftier treble when they finished runners-up in the domestic cup against Benfica.

Laden with generational talents who became club legends in their own rights such as Maniche, Ricardo Carvalho, Paulo Ferreira, Constinha, Nuno Valente, Benni McCarthy, captain Jorge Costa, and bannered by their biggest star the “artful” Deco; Porto achieved the unthinkable. They climbed up the European summit with a massive scalping of Manchester United in the knockout stage in which Mourinho became most memorable with his iconic celebration along the touchline in Old Trafford when Costinha scored the 90th-minute equaliser that sealed their progression to the quarterfinals at the expense of Sir Alex Ferguson’s famed Red Devils.

But the massive run of achievements that culminated in 2004 proved to be the core squad’s last hurrah as the rest of the footballing world took notice of Mou and his talented players that prompted bigger clubs to snap up with the manager heading to Chelsea along with some of his main players and Deco heading to Barcelona.

It proved to be the end of Porto’s unprecedented run of successes, but it was just the beginning for Mourinho.

The “Special One” begins

Right after the glorious Champions League campaign, Mourinho was snapped up by Chelsea, replacing Claudio Ranieri as their manager. In one of his first pressers with The Blues, he earned his “Special One” moniker after stating to the press that he thinks he is one such.

A commendable tenure with the London club did arrive, and despite not giving The Blues a Champions League trophy, three Premier League titles in separate stints were achieved by the club under him.

When he transferred to FC Internazionale in Milan he helped usher the club their latest golden age managing the club towards their treble in the 2009-10 season after a previous victorious campaign in Serie A.

Mourinho also won titles with Real Madrid (Copa del Rey 2010-11, La Liga 2011-12, Supercopa 2012).

His current tenure with Manchester United hasn’t been empty-handed too with the EFL Cup (2016-17) and Europa League (2016-17) despite a barren 2017-18 season speaking volumes of Jose as a true winner among managers.

Manchester United have won the Europa League! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/nuaaUZJcQL — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 24, 2017

Respect well-earned

Despite him being one of the most well-decorated and successful managers in football, there is no doubt that he has a character and aura that may come as cocky which tend to polarise some fans and the media.

And recently with United not having the best of starts to the 2018-19 season after going trophyless in the previous campaign, the self-proclaimed “Special One” is being put under immense pressure and criticism. He seemed to have had enough at a media interaction recently as he lashed out demanding respect.

Some saw the scene as sad while others thought of it with a tinge of sarcastic humour.

But in the end, with all his amassed credentials, and what he has offered to football, Mourinho indeed is a Special One. And as he demanded respect while going out of that press room that was reeking with negativity, maybe it’s time to stop first and take things into a much better perspective.

The gaffer truly deserved the highest level of respect; he earned it, and he still is worthy of such.