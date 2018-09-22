Ronaldo to serve only one match ban for UCL red

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly only be handed a one-match ban for the red card he received against Valencia on Wednesday in the Champions League.

The superstar was handed his marching orders after seeming to get in a tussle with centre-back Jeison Murillo, during which time he appeared to make contact with the 26-year-old’s head.

However, Tuttosport report that this contact was not a slap to the face but involved Ronaldo pulling Murillo’s hair.

As such, the publication says UEFA will not deem the incident as serious conduct and will hand the Portuguese a one-match suspension. Juve went on to win the game 2-0 thanks to Miralem Pjanic’s brace from the penalty spot.

Bianconeri were set to appeal the sending off but now it appears will not do so after the news emerged of the likely one-game ban.

If all proves to be true in this case, Ronaldo will get to face Manchester United in Juventus’ clash with the Red Devils but misses out on the game against Young Boys.