Coutinho was ‘very anxious’ about Champions League debut

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho admits he felt pre-match nerves ahead of the Catalans’ UEFA Champions League clash with PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi was the star of the show at Camp Nou as he bagged another hat-trick to lead the hosts to a comfortable 4-0 victory over their Group B competitors.

Despite the one-sided game, Coutinho revealed that he was feeling nervous about making his Champions League debut for the Spanish giants in front of Barca’s home supporters.

“Making my Champions League debut was a unique feeling,” the former Liverpool star told the press.

“I was very anxious before the game. Last year I couldn’t play in this competition and I hope that as time goes by I can improve and help the team.”

“I hope we can fight for all of the titles and lots of big things,” he added.

“Everything has just begun but we have big objectives and hope to win important things. I hope to help the team every way I can.

“The fans and all the players really want to win. The match against PSV was special, like all games in the Champions League, and also because it was in front of our fans it was a fantastic feeling.”