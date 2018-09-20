Nagelsmann hails spectacular Shakhtar match

Julian Nagelsmann was proud of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim despite being held to a 2-2 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Florian Grillitsch opened the scoring on just six minutes for the Bundesliga side but Ismaily levelled for the hosts at the Oblasny SportKomplex Metalist with 27 minutes on the clock.

Havard Nordtveit restored Hoffenheim’s lead with 38 played, only for Maycon to score an 81st-minute equaliser.

Speaking after the game, Nagelsmann said: “It was our first game of this kind, and it was important to test our qualities and ideas.

“We played very well in defence as we defended so deep deliberately. I think it was a very spectacular match.

“We could have scored the third goal but maybe the team was tired in the end. I’m glad about the result overall. The boys fulfilled the tasks I had set before them.

“We’ve learnt some useful tactical aspects in this game which will help us in future.”