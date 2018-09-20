Pogba: Winning start important for United

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was pleased to help the Red Devils get off to a winning start in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

CLICK HERE for more UEFA Champions League

Jose Mourinho’s charges travelled to Switzerland to take on Young Boys in their Group H opener and collected all three points with a 3-0 victory. Pogba netted a brace, while Anthony Martial also found the back of the net.

Pogba opened the scoring in the 35th minute before converting a penalty just shy of half-time. The Frenchman was kept on penalty duties despite recently missing a spot-kick against Burnley.

“I didn’t have any doubts about taking the penalty. I know I missed that one against Burnley. Joe Hart got me that time but I won’t make the same mistake,” he told the press.

“I had the confidence of the players, they let me take it and I should thank them for this, as well as the manager – he let me take it as well.”

Asked about playing on the artificial surface at Young Boys, Pogba added: “When we trained the day before it was a bit strange because we are used to playing on grass but we had to win and the result was the most important thing.

“It was very important because it was the first game in the Champions League and we needed to start well. We did it and got the result we wanted. Maybe the performance should have been better but we have the result and the three points so we are very happy.

“Obviously when you win you are happy but we are still trying to get better. We are changing the team and the players who come in feel like they are already part of the team and that’s what we need.”