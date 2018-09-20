Genesio proud of victorious Lyon

Lyon boss Bruno Genesio was thrilled to have come out of some indifferent form in Ligue 1 to stun Manchester City in the Champions League with a 2-1 defeat on Wednesday.

Maxwel Cornet opened the scoring at the Etihad Stadium on 26 minutes ahead of a 43rd-minute strike from Nabil Fekir.

Bernardo Silva was able to pull a goal back with 67 minutes played, but Lyon held on for the three points.

Speaking to OLTV, Genesio, whose side resume their league campaign against Marseille this weekend, said: “I’m very proud of my players.

“Tonight I had a real team. This is a reference match for Sunday against Marseille.

“We put things in place that were applied by the players: we scored two good goals, we had the opportunity to go up 3-0 and despite conceding a goal we knew how to endure together.

“It’s a successful match because few teams are able to come here and win in the Champions League.”

He added: “Maxwel did very well by scoring, but also stood out for his defensive work. I also want to highlight the collective aspect of this victory.

“We have talented players and when everyone works together, we are a great team. I wouldn’t say that this is OL’s greatest feat because that would be offensive to the older generations. It’s simply a feat.”