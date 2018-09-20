Van Dijk: Belief is crucial when chasing titles

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has emphasised the importance of having belief in yourself and the players around you when competing for silverware.

The Reds have made a perfect start to their season, both domestically and in Europe, and Van Dijk is convinced that believing in what the team can achieve is crucial for the future success of the club.

Jurgen Klopp’s charges have won five Premier League games on the spin, and kicked off their UEFA Champions League campaign with a 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Asked if Liverpool can end their six-year trophy drought, Van Dijk told the press: “If you are going to be on the pitch and you don’t believe it then you’d better stay home.

“You need to have belief, you need to have belief in everyone in your team and I have all the belief that’s there in this team.

“I’m enjoying every single bit of it. If you look at the team we have, if you look at the whole squad, players who are not even in the squad who have so much potential and so much quality, it says a lot about our team.”