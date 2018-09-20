Kovac: Bayern missed too many chances

FC Bayern Munchen manager Niko Kovac believes his side could have killed off their game against Benfica earlier but is satisfied with Wednesday’s 2-0 victory.

The Bundesliga champions travelled to Portugal for the opening Group E clash of their UEFA Champions League campaign and pulled off a comfortable win thanks to goals from Robert Lewandowski and Renato Sanches.

Kovac was pleased with the win but felt his team also squandered too many opportunities, which could have seen them close out the game much earlier.

“We wanted to have a good start in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League. We knew Benfica have an exceedingly good team. They have a straightforward approach and try to finish quickly,” he told the press.

“We had to fight, we had many presentable chances but failed to make the most of them, we could have closed it out earlier. We want to go far in the Champions League. We have to stay focused, we know we’re being hunted by everyone.”

Bayern’s next group game will be at home against Eredivisie outfit Ajax on October 2.