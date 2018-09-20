Mourinho happy with Pogba, full-backs

Jose Mourinho heaped praise on captain Paul Pogba and full-backs Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot after they played key roles in United’s 3-0 win at Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Pogba scored two goals, the first a superb finish from the edge of the box, and notched an assist as the Red Devils cruised to an important win, while Shaw and Dalot, on his United debut, provided great support down the flanks.

“He gave the team the pace we needed at times, keeping possession and keeping control of the tempo. The goal was good, and the penalty showed personality.

“If he starts arriving in possible scoring positions that can be a plus for the team so I’m happy with that.

“The team had good stability in midfield to allow him to go to these kind of positions and I’m happy with the good solid performance of the team more than any individual.”

Mourinho was also impressed with 19-year old Dalot, who missed the start of the season with a knee injury.

“I thought Dalot was very good, but I prefer to speak about both full-backs,” said Mourinho.

“Our danger came from both of them, they had fantastic movement, depth, crosses, assists. They were involved in the most dangerous actions, so both were very, very good.

“I want to be also nice to Luke because I think both play at the same level, they played very very well.

“Shaw played like he has done since the start of the season. Dalot is one of the best right-backs in Europe already. He has a lifetime to play for Manchester United.”

The Portuguese was pleased with the overall display, adding it was important to make a good start.

“Job done. Not phenomenal but good enough. After the first goal the game was in control – after that, it was just a question of scoring the goals to give us the stability we needed for the second half,” Mourinho said.

“We knew we needed to win this match and to go the next three matches against Valencia and Juventus twice with three points and we did it.”