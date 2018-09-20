Champions League |

Reaction to Ronaldo’s red mist

Cristiano Ronaldo was left in tears on Wednesday after seeing red on his Champions League debut for Juventus.

The competition’s record goalscorer was controversially dismissed in the 29th minute of Juve’s 2-0 win over Valencia after he appeared to pull the hair of Valencia defender Jeison Murillo following an off-the-ball clash in the penalty area.

German referee Felix Brych produced a straight red for the Portuguese star after consulting with the touchline official to leave Ronaldo in tears as he eventually left the Mestalla pitch.

While it was not the first time Ronaldo has seen red – it was his 11th career sending off – it was his first in the Champions League and the controversial nature of the card sparked fervent debate on social media.

The overwhelming opinion was that the Portuguese had been hard done by.

While many were concerned the resulting suspension would mean he will miss his return to Old Trafford.

Even Messi fans agreed it was a bad call.

Although some couldn’t resist kicking him while he was down.

