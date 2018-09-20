Reaction to Ronaldo’s red mist

Cristiano Ronaldo was left in tears on Wednesday after seeing red on his Champions League debut for Juventus.

The competition’s record goalscorer was controversially dismissed in the 29th minute of Juve’s 2-0 win over Valencia after he appeared to pull the hair of Valencia defender Jeison Murillo following an off-the-ball clash in the penalty area.

German referee Felix Brych produced a straight red for the Portuguese star after consulting with the touchline official to leave Ronaldo in tears as he eventually left the Mestalla pitch.

While it was not the first time Ronaldo has seen red – it was his 11th career sending off – it was his first in the Champions League and the controversial nature of the card sparked fervent debate on social media.

The overwhelming opinion was that the Portuguese had been hard done by.

Ronaldo’s red card. Horrible decision! 👇 Surely won’t be a multiple game ban, but he risks missing a return to Man United. #VALJUVpic.twitter.com/6mLoooTzLw — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) September 19, 2018

That Ronaldo red card was utterly ridiculous. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 19, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo just got a red card for shouting at a defender for diving. Game’s gone. — Adam Digby (@Adz77) September 19, 2018

That Ronaldo red is an absolute joke. — The Boi (@ChuBoi) September 19, 2018

While many were concerned the resulting suspension would mean he will miss his return to Old Trafford.

I'm going to be mad if Ronaldo's red card doesn't get overturned and he misses the game at Old Trafford. — ……………….. (@faid___) September 19, 2018

Noooo!! I’ve got tickets for @Cristiano’s homecoming at Old Trafford. 🤞🏼 It’s not a three game ban. https://t.co/BGY5L3qSpL — Stuart Barker ⚓️ (@_ChuBarker) September 19, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo's red card was obviously unfair. It's an absolute diagrace. I feel bad for him.. i truly wish it will be rescinded, so we can see him play at old trafford against man united. ❤ #ValenciaJuve #UCL — Sergio Kmeid (@SergioKmeid) September 19, 2018

Even Messi fans agreed it was a bad call.

I am a Messi Fan but that wasn't a Red Card for #Ronaldo. Moments like this destroy people's careers. 😢😢 — BRAVIN™ (@ItsBravin) September 19, 2018

I love Messi but to be honest Ronaldo doesnt deserve that red card — Mofasa (@CalcuizPablo) September 19, 2018

Although some couldn’t resist kicking him while he was down.

Messi bags a hat trick, Ronaldo bags himself a red… we all know who the goat is 🐐 — Dan (@danielmcdonnagh) September 19, 2018

My G.O.A.T Messi is scoring hatricks in #UCL While your G.O.A.T Cristiano Ronaldo is busy picking up red cards 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xWt33EpJoN — tHe AfRiCaN™🇺🇬🇰🇪🇿🇦❁ (@JhusBLaze) September 19, 2018

Between Messi’s hat trick and Ronaldo’s red card/crying I’d say the Champions League is off to a great start this year — Frances Silva (@fasilva11) September 19, 2018

