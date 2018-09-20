Madrid earn comfortable win over Roma

Real Madrid started their UEFA Champions League title defence in perfect fashion as they comfortably beat Roma 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Real Madrid 3 Roma 0

Isco puts Madrid ahead

Navas denies Under

Bale doubles lead

Mariano makes it three

Match summary

Isco put the hosts ahead as a well-placed free-kick managed to beat the wall to find the bottom corner.

Gareth Bale then made it two as he pounced on a ball from Luka Modric to beat Kostas Manolas before blasting home in emphatic style and finally Mariano capped off the evening as he netted Madrid’s third goal in injury time.

Full report

Real Madrid made the better start as Tony Kroos picked out Bale, who controlled it brilliantly before lashing a shot away which went wide of the post.

Roma seemed content to sit off Madrid which gave Marcelo the chance to attack the goal before eventually getting a shot off that missed the target.

On the 20-minute mark, Kroos tried his luck from distance after a poor clearance from the visitors, but the midfielder could only find the crossbar as his effort deflected away from danger.

📸💫 Three golazos and three points – the perfect start to our defence of the Champions League title! #RMUCL pic.twitter.com/eGeMnmh7Mr — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) September 19, 2018

Los Blancos continued to dominate, and Marcelo delivered a dangerous cross towards Karim Benzema, but Robin Olsen was alert to the danger as he pushed it wide and the goalkeeper did well again to deny Isco a few minutes later.

The breakthrough finally came as Isco managed to break the deadlock from a free-kick. The Spanish midfielder stepped up for the set-piece inside the ‘D’ and did well as he got the ball up and over the wall into the bottom corner to give Madrid the lead at the break.

The Giallorossi looked to hit back soon after half-time as Cengiz Under got the better of Sergio Ramos before beating Raphael Varane and getting a shot away at Keylor Navas, who produced a good save.

Real soon kicked into gear and Bale managed to find the net shortly after hitting the crossbar. The Welsh forward got on the end of a deft delivery from Luka Modric and blasted home into the bottom-right corner of the net.

Olsen was then at his best again in the 74th minute as he produced s double save to deny Kroos and then Ramos.

The Italian outfit then had a penalty shout as substitute Lorenzo Pellegrini took a tumble inside the box, but referee Bjorn Kuipers did not see enough in it to award the spot-kick.

The defending champions then dealt the killer blow as Mariano capped off his second appearance for the club with a great goal.

After receiving the ball from Marcelo, he managed to get into a good position before slotting home from the top of the box on the left to get Real off to the perfect start.