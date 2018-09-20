Lyon stun City at the Etihad

Lyon claimed an impressive 2-1 victory against Manchester City in their UEFA Champions League Group F opener at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Manchester City 0 Lyon 2

Sterling (15′) denied at near post

Cornet (26′) scores with shot across goal

Fekir (43′) lashes home from 20 yards out

Silva (67′) pulls one back for Citizens

Match summary

Two goals in the first half from Maxwell Cornet and Nabil Fekir handed Les Gones a shock victory at the home of the English champions.

Bernardo Silva pulled a goal back for City in the second half, but it was not enough as the French outfit went top of the group.

Full report

Manchester City created the first chance on the quarter-hour mark after a quiet start. David Silva got to the left byline and his cutback picked out Raheem Sterling, whose first-time shot was smartly saved by Anthony Lopes low to his left.

Five minutes later, Silva and Sterling combined once again to unlock the visiting defence. The Spaniard played the ball wide to the English winger, who cut in and curled his effort goalwards, only for Lopes to gather at the second attempt.

Les Gones would take the lead completely against the run of play in the 26th minute. Fernandinho gave the ball away in the middle of the park which allowed Fekir to latch onto it and supply a cross to the far post. Fabian Delph then made a hash of his clearance and the ball fell fortuitously to the feet of Cornet and the Ivorian clinically punished City with a low shot across the face of goal.

FULL-TIME | We take an opening #UCL Group Stage defeat but there's plenty of games to turn it around! 💙 1-2 🔴 #cityvol #mancity pic.twitter.com/hcDLT2IKFy — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 19, 2018

They then stunned the home crowd two minutes before the break. Fekir’s industry was repaid after he won the ball back in the final third and drove a shot into the bottom corner beyond the reach of Ederson from 20 yards out.

Lyon almost made it three on the hour mark. Tanguy Ndombele split the City defence to send through Memphis Depay, who took the ball in his stride but was unfortunate to see his strike come back off the upright and into the grateful arms of Ederson.

The Citizens found a way back into the contest seven minutes later. Second-half substitute Leroy Sane tricked his way to the left byline and put the ball on a platter for Silva, who stroked home with his left foot into the far post.

Pep Guardiola’s side threw men forwards in the final minutes in search of an equaliser, but Lyon remained resolute as they claimed a memorable victory on English soil.