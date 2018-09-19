Ancelotti slams ‘professional time wasters’

Carlo Ancelotti was unimpressed with Red Star Belgrade’s time-wasting tactics that he felt contributed to Napoli’s goalless draw in the Champions League on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE for more UEFA Champions League

The visitors to Stadion Rajko Mitic enjoyed 66 per cent of the possession and had nine shots on target to Red Star’s three, hitting the crossbar twice, but were stifled by the Serbian side and ultimately had to settle for a draw.

The result left the Serie A side third in Group C after Liverpool beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 at Anfield.

After his side’s game, Ancelotti told Sky Sport Italy that towards the end of the game the home side’s tactics were in full force.

He said: “It was inevitable that the last 15 minutes would be different.

“They are professionals at time wasting and diving. They play tight and they are always looking for a foul.

“But that’s not the problem. We should have scored earlier.

“It was close, we just lacked the final spark. We made little mistakes in passing and shooting. We were unlucky too.”

He added: “We didn’t win an important game, but we shouldn’t be so negative.

“There are still five games to go and we can beat anyone. We didn’t score, it’s a pity, but we were very close.”