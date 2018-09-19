Gomez: Beating PSG shows Liverpool’s level

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez believes the 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain in Group C of the UEFA Champions League shows how far the Reds have come.

Jurgen Klopp’s side took a two-goal lead at Anfield thanks to an opener from Daniel Sturridge and a penalty from James Milner, but Thomas Meunier pulled one back for PSG just before the interval.

Kylian Mbappe then silenced the Liverpool support in the 83rd minute as he hit the back of the net. However, the Reds kept fighting and were rewarded in stoppage time as Roberto Firmino rifled home the winner.

Gomez, who started at centre-back alongside Virgil van Dijk, believes the victory proved that Liverpool are now among the best in the world.

Klopp's a BIG fan of Firmino's latest goal celebration. 😉😆 pic.twitter.com/YPLUvMmP2z — Liverpool FC (@LFC) 19 September 2018

“I think this year we’re confident as a team,” he told the media. “The squad is so strong as a unit. With Bobby [Firmino] obviously struggling, Studge [Sturridge] comes in and scores for us. It shows we have so much quality.

“Obviously it’s big for us to compete against teams like that, but we see ourselves at that level. We have to.

“Although we see ourselves [that way], we have to make the point. And that’s what we’ve done by beating both of them [Spurs and PSG].”

Liverpool will face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, before hosting Chelsea for an EFL Cup game next week Tuesday.

“We’ve got a tough few games coming up – Chelsea, who have a 100 per cent record, and Southampton at the weekend,” he added. “No game is easy. We have to keep going.”