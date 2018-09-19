Tedesco frustrated with Champions League draw

Domenico Tedesco was disappointed that FC Schalke 04 were unable to claim maximum points from their 1-1 Champions League draw with Porto on Tuesday night.

CLICK HERE for more UEFA Champions League

Breel Embolo had opened the scoring for the Bundesliga side on 64 minutes ahead of a 75th-minute penalty from Otavinho.

But it may have been a lot worse for Schalke had goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann not saved Alex Telles’ 13th-minute penalty for a handball by Naldo.

After the draw at the Veltins-Arena, Tedesco told the post-match press conference: “We are slightly disappointed with this point, as I felt that we actually played well.

“We pressed them well, were mentally strong and showed real hunger to win the second balls. We consistently tried to play the ball in behind their defence, in order to create chances for ourselves.

“We had already had chances to go ahead before 1-0, but then I feel we were a little bit passive after going ahead. Perhaps our strikers had started to run out of stream, as they worked so hard. It’s not easy to mark and trouble the opponent’s defensive midfielders like Mark and Breel did tonight.”

He added: “The way we conceded the equaliser was just so frustrating. The first penalty was for me a correct decision, as it clearly hit Naldo’s hand. It was a 50-50 decision.

“I saw no contact for the second penalty though, and if there was any then it was minimal. I don’t think you can give a penalty for that. Nevertheless, we have taken another step in the right direction today.”