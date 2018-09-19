Simeone hails ‘decisive’ Griezmann

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was full of praise for striker Antoine Griezmann after the Spanish side’s 2-1 comeback win over AS Monaco on Tuesday.

Monaco hosted Atleti in the opening Group A game of their UEFA Champions League campaign and took the lead in the 18th minute as Samuel Grandsir found the back of the net.

However, Simeone’s charges levelled matters in the 31st minute as Griezmann set up Diego Costa before Jose Gimenez scored the winner for the travelling team.

Simeone singled out Griezmann after the game and praised the Frenchman’s industry, especially in combination with combative forward Costa.

“Griezmann is growing match after match,” Simeone told reporters. “We came from a big effort against Eibar.

“Today we started at a disadvantage and he [Griezmann] appeared at important moments and in places where he harms.

“He’s decisive. The combinations with Costa were destabilising. [They had a] great game.”