Favre: We have work to do

Lucien Favre is refusing to get ahead of himself after Borussia Dortmund kicked off their Champions League campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Club Brugge.

CLICK HERE for more UEFA Champions League

The group stage clash at the Jan Breydelstadion looked to be heading for a draw until Christian Pulisic came off the bench to score with five minutes of the match remaining.

The result put BVB second in Group A, behind Atletico Madrid, who came from behind to defeat Monaco.

Speaking after the game, Favre told Sky: “It’s really good that we won. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. We have a lot of young players and a lot of new players in midfield. It takes time to find the right system.”

Marco Reus, who played the full 90 minutes, added: “We played badly going forwards, and had little to no chances.

“We didn’t do enough to get ourselves into dangerous areas. We still have a lot of work to do. I’ll take the ugly win this time around because it’s important to finish the first match with a good result.”