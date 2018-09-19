Tuchel: PSG didn’t deserve to lose at Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel believes his players were slightly unfortunate to lose 3-2 at Liverpool on Tuesday night.

The Reds hosted PSG at Anfield in their UEFA Champions League Group C opener and took the lead through Daniel Sturridge before a James Milner penalty made it 2-0.

Thomas Meunier pulled one back for the visitors just before half-time and a late strike from Kylian Mbappe appeared to salvage a point for Tuchel’s charges. However, Roberto Firmino scored a superb winner in stoppage time for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

“Maybe the score did not really tell the story of the game,” Tuchel told the press after the game.

“Julian Draxler had a chance to win the game before Liverpool got their goal. For me, the score was not logical or correct.

“We conceded two goals in the first half but never at any point did we lose our confidence. We showed a lot of bravery, a lot of mental strength.

“Maybe in the second half we started to give the ball away a little too easily, but this is Anfield.”

He added: “Jurgen Klopp has worked with his team for four years now. This is what Liverpool do, they press and they make it hard for you in possession.

“But we never lost our shape. We still managed to maintain two clear lines. We didn’t give too much space between the defensive and midfield line.

“And then, through our efforts, we managed to get the equalising goal. So at the end, it was very, very tough.”