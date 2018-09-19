Incredible Inter fans belt out UCL chant

Inter Milan proved they have some of the most fanatical fans following this incredible moment at the San Siro on Tuesday.

The I Nerazzurri faced off against Tottenham Hotspur in their Group B clash in the Champions League. In the lead up to the game, one fan caught the Inter army in full song as the Champions league anthem played out around the ground.

Wow, listen to the scream “THECHAAAAMPIOOOOONS” from OUTSIDE San Siro pic.twitter.com/ydwnh408z9 — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) September 18, 2018

Inter went on to earn a dramatic 2-1 victory over Mauricio Pottechino’s men, which stands them in good stead in a tough group that includes La Liga giants Barcelona.

If none of that gives you chill up your spine or at least a smile, check your pulse.