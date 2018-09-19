Depay eager to make mark back in Manchester

Memphis Depay arrives back in Manchester this week insisting that English fans did not see the best of him during his time at Old Trafford.

Depay scored just seven goals in 53 appearances for United after Louis van Gaal signed him from PSV Eindhoven.

The Dutch forward, who spent 19 months with United before Jose Mourinho sold him to Lyon in January 2017, is back in the city for Wednesday’s Champions League clash and eager to prove himself.

“Everybody knows the story of me and Manchester United was not successful,” said the 24-year old.

“Everybody can see that and I can feel it myself. I can look back and say I didn’t want it to go like that – nobody did – but things happened.

“After one season, I couldn’t find myself in the team. I was still young, didn’t get a lot of opportunities, but I must say that the first season I didn’t put the quality on the table that I thought.

“You go through experiences in life on and off the pitch. When I came back today [to Manchester] I felt like a different person.

“I’m just happy that I’m the player I am today. I became a much better player. I can feel it in games and everyone can see it.

“For sure, the city is still red and we will try to get a good result against the Blues.”

Depay has been in much better form since moving to France.

He has bagged 28 goals in 74 games for Lyon, and scored 19 time in Ligue 1 last season as they finished third to qualify for the Champions League.