Klopp lauds ‘strongest ever’ Sturridge, Firmino

Jurgen Klopp reserved special praise for goalscorers Daniel Sturridge and Roberto Firmino on Tuesday after Liverpool recovered to beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 in their Champions League opener.

Sturridge and James Milner handed Klopp’s men a two-goal lead before goals from Thomas Meunier and Kylian Mbappe dragged the Parisians back into the game late on, only for substitute Roberto Firmino to pop up with an injury-time winner.

After the game, Klopp praised the Reds’ intensity and level of performance

“It was really important we started like we did,” he said. “We were so strong and good with the ball.

“We changed the system because we expected a change from them. We needed all of our focus and we covered a lot of yards and closed all of the gaps.”

The German also had some kind words for Daniel Sturridge, who is enjoying a run back in the team following his injury nightmare.

“I said to Daniel before the game he is in the best shape since I’ve known him, physically, and now he had to use it – and that’s what he did.

“He was everywhere. He helped left and right and we was in the box when he was needed.”

Klopp was also pleased for Firmino, who had initially looked like he would miss out due to an eye injury suffered in the win over Spurs at the weekend.

“And we then had the opportunity to bring on Bobby Firmino. There was no chance yesterday, absolutely no chance today before [training] and then this morning he came in said, ‘I am fine, I can open the eye again’ so it’s good, it helps. It was good.”

“I loved his goal celebration.”