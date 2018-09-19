Messi sets new UCL hat-trick record

New season, same old Lionel Messi.

The Barcelona talisman started his Champions League campaign in top form on Tuesday, scoring a spectacular hat-trick as PSV Eindhoven were thrashed 4-0 at the Nou Camp.

The Argentine opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a trademark free kick, before he slid in an exquisite volley on 77 minutes for his second.

Lionel Messi channelling Jonny Wilkinson for the first goal of the 48th hat-trick of his career.pic.twitter.com/eRM1AVegI9 — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) September 18, 2018

The hat-trick was complete 10 minutes later when he ran on to a Suarez pass to flick the ball past Jeroen Zoet and into the corner.

It was a remarkable 42nd treble for Messi in his Barcelona career, and a record eighth in the Champions League – taking him one ahead of fierce rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

It also took his tally in the competition to 104 goals in

How many more can he get?

Leo Messi has now scored a record 8⃣ #UCL hat-tricks ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/VmQFdzrKO0 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 18, 2018

It’s funny how Messi scored a hat trick and nobody even cares! Shows you how inhuman he is! You can try to compliment other players by giving them individual awards but this man makes what makes other extraordinary look normal 😀😀 — DAYG (@deji1414) September 18, 2018