Champions League |

Messi sets new UCL hat-trick record

New season, same old Lionel Messi.

The Barcelona talisman started his Champions League campaign in top form on Tuesday, scoring a spectacular hat-trick as PSV Eindhoven were thrashed 4-0 at the Nou Camp.

The Argentine opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a trademark free kick, before he slid in an exquisite volley on 77 minutes for his second.

The hat-trick was complete 10 minutes later when he ran on to a Suarez pass to flick the ball past Jeroen Zoet and into the corner.

It was a remarkable 42nd treble for Messi in his Barcelona career, and a record eighth in the Champions League – taking him one ahead of fierce rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

It also took his tally in the competition to 104 goals in

How many more can he get?

Comments