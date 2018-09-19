Rummenigge urges Bayern not to underestimate Benfica

FC Bayern Munchen chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says the club must be extremely motivated in taking on Benfica in Wednesday’s Group E Champions League clash.

The encounter with the Portuguese giants is to take place at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, with both sides no doubt hoping to make a bright start in Europe’s elite club competition.

Last season Bayern reached the semi-finals where they were unfortunate to lose to eventual champions Real Madrid, who claimed a third consecutive title.

With that said, the Bundesliga giants are in good form going into the contest having won every match in 2018/19 under manager Niko Kovac.

However, Benfica currently lead the Primeira standings with 10 points from four matches.

Speaking to his side’s official website, Rummenigge said: “We drew 2-2 in Lisbon two years ago and it wasn’t an easy game. And we only won 1-0 in Munich. It’s not a forgone conclusion.

“We are the favourites but we have to make sure we don’t underestimate this group. It’s important we start well.

“It will do us good to be motivated and focused for the first group game.”