Griezmann eyes Champions League trophy

Antoine Griezmann is eager for Champions League success despite Atletico Madrid’s shaky start to the new season.

CLICK HERE for more UEFA Champions League

Diego Simeone’s side has won just one league match, drawing two and losing one, to sit in ninth place on the standings.

While they next face fifth-place Getafe in La Liga action at the weekend, up next for Griezmann and Co. is a trip to the Stade Louis II to face Monaco in the Champions League.

Griezmann helped Atletico win the Europa League last season, with two goals in a 3-0 final victory over Marseille, with the club having been twice losing Champions League finalists, in 2014 and 2016.

The Frenchman was also a significant part of his nation’s 2018 World Cup success but is now eyeing his first European winner’s medal.

Speaking to AS, he said: “When I see the Champions League trophy, I think, ‘The next one’s mine’. We didn’t have a good campaign last season.

“In European football, you know that any team can make life difficult for you. I wasn’t at my best, and that didn’t help the team.

“It’s not so much that I’m any more determined; it’s more a case of having more confidence in myself.

“Last year, I wasn’t myself in the Champions League. But this year I feel great.”

He added: “The final is at the Wanda Metropolitano and that means every home game will be an incredible occasion.”