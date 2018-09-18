Henderson: Champions League final defeat motivates us

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson believes the Reds’ run to the UEFA Champions League final last season could help inspire them to greater success this campaign.

CLICK HERE for more UEFA Champions League

The Merseyside outfit suffered a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the 2017/18 final in Kiev in May, but even though coming up short was a bitter pill, Henderson feels the experience will count in their favour this season.

“We can take a lot from it, a lot of confidence from that run to the final,” he said, via the Liverpool Echo.

“Obviously we want to go even further this year but we can use the experience in big games like this.

“My medal is in the drawer at home. No-one likes a loser’s medal, but at the same time the experience of going through it was good for the team and we can use it going forward in this campaign.

“In terms of the final, you just have to use that as motivation to get back there as quickly as possible and put it right. It will certainly not have a negative effect on the team.”

Jurgen Klopp’s charges will get their European campaign underway on Tuesday night when they host Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield in their opening Group C clash.