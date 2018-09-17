Preview: Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain

Two in-form teams will lock horns in their opening UEFA Champions League Group C tie on Tuesday when Liverpool host Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield.

UEFA Champions League

18 September 2018

Matchday 1

Kick-off: 21:00 (GMT+2)

Venue: Anfield

Referee: C. Cakir

Assistants: B. Duran, T. Ongun

Fourth official: M. Eyisoy

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Liverpool 2 1 0 1

Paris Saint-Germain 2 1 0 1

Previous encounter:

Liverpool 2-0 PSG (UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup) 24/04/1997

Liverpool goalscorers: R. Fowler (12′), M. Wright (80′)

Players to watch:

Liverpool’s attack has looked ominous this season with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah amongst the goals. Mane has scored four in five games, while Firmino and Salah have two goals and two assists each. Firmino is, however, not expected to start due to injury.

PSG will be looking to star forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to cause problems for the hosts. Both players were rested on Friday and are expected to start. Neymar has scored four goals in five games, while Mbappe has netted four in three.

Team form and manager quotes:

The Reds have been imperious in their opening Premier League games, winning five on the spin to sit second in the standings, level on points with Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp’s side beat West Ham, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Leicester City and Tottenham thus far. They will be hoping to make the most of the momentum they’ve built.

“Winning the first game is always important but it will be difficult because Paris are one of the favourites. I don’t want to play mind games, everyone knows their quality, their team is built to win the Champions League,” Klopp told a press conference.

Liverpool were losing finalists in last season’s Champions League, with Real Madrid beating them to the coveted crown.

Meanwhile, the Parisians have similarly dominated their domestic league opponents so far this term. The defending Ligue 1 champions beat Caen, Guingamp, Angers, Nimes and Saint Etienne to take first position in the standings.

PSG were also eliminated from last season’s Champions League by eventual winners Real, who beat them 5-2 over two legs in the round of 16. They will no doubt be aiming to go deeper into the competition this time around.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel told the press: “Liverpool won’t give us any gifts, they are going to give everything for this first match so that they can start with a victory at home.

“Everyone knows that it is difficult to play at Anfield, our job is to bring intensity to the pitch but also to be prepared for the atmosphere. I cannot wait and I think that we have enough quality to come out of this and play our best football in this atmosphere.”

Team news:

Liverpool may be missing striker Roberto Firmino, after he suffered an abrasion to his eye in the win over Tottenham.

PSG are expected to recall Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who were both rested against St Etienne at the weekend.