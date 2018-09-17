Bayern ‘fired up’ for Champions League opener

FC Bayern München Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic believes the club are highly motivated in taking on Benfica in Wednesday’s Group E Champions League clash.

The clash with the Portuguese giants is set to take place at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, with both sides no doubt looking to make a positive start in Europe’s most prestigious club competition.

Last season the Bavarians reached the semi-finals where they were perhaps unfortunate to lose to eventual champions Real Madrid.

Nonetheless, the Bundesliga giants are in top form going into the contest having won every match in 2018/19 under coach Niko Kovac. With that said, Benfica are currently top of the Primeira standings with 10 points from four matches.

Salihamidzic, who made 85 appearances for FC Bayern in the UCL in his playing days, told his club’s official website: “We’re all fired up. The Champions League is special for all of us, for every player, but also for us. We’re looking forward to it.”

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is also looking forward to once more taking part. He added: “We’re glad it starts again. The Champions League is a special competition of course, you start from scratch there.

“It surely won’t be easy away to Benfica. We’ll have to give it everything.”