Ronaldo opens Juve account with brace ahead of UCL campaign

After three games and more than 20 shots on goal, Cristiano has arrived in Italy for Juventus in the most Cristiano Ronaldo way by scoring a brace in their home win against Sassuolo ahead of their Champions League opening match against Valencia away from home.

In his fourth game with Juventus, CR7’s hard work over the last international break seemed to pay off as he led his new club towards their fourth successive victory in Serie A, giving them a bigger boost towards their gruelling campaign in the UEFA Champions League.

🗣 Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring his first Juventus goals: “To all my haters, all I have to say is I hope you have a calculator. Start counting.” pic.twitter.com/VnDUIjgrzS — Footy Jokes (@Footy_JokesOG) September 17, 2018

With his first brace in Serie A, Ronaldo has gained his 400th league goal making him only the fifth player in history to reach such milestone. He now placed himself among the likes of legends Josef Bican, Ferenc Puskas, Jimmy McGrory and Uwe Seeler.

🇵🇹 @Cristiano Ronaldo is just the fifth player in history to reach 400 career league goals. 🇨🇿 Bican: 518

🇭🇺 Puskas: 514

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 McGrory: 410

🇩🇪 Seeler: 406

🇵🇹 Ronaldo: 400 👏 Part of the elite. pic.twitter.com/0ADi0xzP2P — SPORF (@Sporf) September 16, 2018

Now that he has put his scoring drought behind, he sets his goal towards their Champions League campaign. Facing a familiar foe in Valencia, The Portuguese superstar and the rest of I Bianconeri will be travelling to Estadio Mestalla with a lot of positivity in mind having strung four consecutive wins in the league.

Valencia will have their work cut out for them especially when they see Ronaldo coming in for a goal. His record against Valencia saw him score 15 out of 16 league appearances leading his former club Real Madrid towards nine wins against Los Murcielagos.

The pressure will be on Ronnie once again this season as over the last six seasons, he topped the goal-scoring charts in the Champions League and everyone will be expecting him to repeat the same feat for the seventh time. With five titles under his belt, Juventus became an easy favourite to win the “Big Ears” this season.

Familiar face, new place 😀 #UCL legend Cristiano Ronaldo to lead Juventus to European glory? ⚪⚫ pic.twitter.com/eHeluZiWMS — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 15, 2018

The only question the world has now is, will he be able to continue with his scoring feat in the elite continental tournament now that he has put a stop to his goalscoring slump? Will this be the start of a run for the five-time Balon d’Or winner?

One thing’s for sure, he will do whatever he can to answer all of those questions come their opener in Valencia.