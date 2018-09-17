Moment of brilliance: Redondo peeling off Man United

Let’s look back at one of the most memorable moments of individual genius that was ever witnessed in the UEFA Champions League – Fernando Redondo’s carving off of Manchester United.

It was April 19th, year 2000 at Old Trafford. Real Madrid were on a tear as they see themselves two-nil up early in the second half. Hosts Manchester United at this moment were scrambling to get a goal back, but Roy Keane’s effort in the 50th minute missed the target.

Less than two minutes later, a touch genius care of Real Madrid’s Argentine midfielder, Fernando Redondo created the third goal. Running down the left wing, Redondo was being tracked closely by United defender Henning Berg. With the Los Blancos stalwart seemingly aware of him being a marked man, he intentionally ran closer to Berg and initiated contact. A slight push followed to unsettle his marker a bit, and create the slightest of space.

What followed then, with the minute distance between the two opposing players created, was a piece of sublime skill from Redondo; he changed the direction of the ball with his back-heel, and like a magic trick that never fails to mesmerise, Berg was unaware the ball is now rolling in a different direction.

Redondo now ran around the confused defender and got the ball under his command once again, then traversed the left goal-line to unleash a centre ball towards a lurking Raul who made one of the easiest of tap-ins for his side’s third goal of the match that proved decisive.

Even though United were able to reduce the deficit to a single goal in laborious fashion, the damage done earlier was enough. Real were in the semifinals at the hosts’ expense, all because of that elegance shown by the merengues’ South American midfielder. That move was eventually etched in history as Redondo’s taconazo.

Redondo’s Magical Moment: Truly one of the best plays in Champions League history.