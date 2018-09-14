The UEFA Champions League 2018-19 season kicks off next week. With Real Madrid looking to defend its crown and win a fourth title on the spin; the likes of Barcelona, PSG, Juventus would be trying their best to fend off the Spanish Giants and win the biggest crown of club football.

Let’s take a look at the top four candidates who have the best shot at winning the title.

1. Real Madrid

Ronaldo or no Ronaldo. When it comes to being the favourites of the Champions League, Real Madrid’s name would always be there. With the mercurial Portuguese no longer running riot against the opposition, Real looked to be unsettled. Even before Ronaldo, left a certain Zinedine Zidane who was the main orchestrator of the trophy laden last three years. In came Julen Lopetegui. After losing the first match against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Supercup, the former Spain manager has got the team playing some attractive attacking football.

With Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale sharing the responsibility of filling the void of Ronaldo, Real look like a team more than ever. The ever exquisite midfield of Modric-Kroos-Casemiro, with the likes of Isco and Ceballos waiting in the wings; a defense consisting of Europe’s elite defeders like Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Carvajal; Real are still the team to beat. The unity showed under Lopetegui might just be the biggest strength of the Whites.

2. FC Barcelona

It’s been four years since Barcelona last won the UEFA Champions League. Eliminated in the quarter finals in each of the last three editions, Ernesto Valverde has a massive job in his hands to bring Barcelona to the epitome of European football. For achieving that, Barcelona do have the squad. And they’ve started the season in fine fashion. With Lionel Messi firing in all cylinders, Barcelona are playing some of Europe’s most attacking and fast paced football. Philippe Coutinho has started enjoying life post-Iniesta. Rakitic-Busquets are indispensable as usual. In attack, Suarez and Dembele are proving to be more than handful.

Barcelona also look like a defensive shield, keeping clean sheets in two of their last three matches in the league. It was their defense that’s been costing them a lot. And it looks like Valverde has that sorted with Pique-Umtiti flourishing with some great understanding. Now it’s up to the Spanish giants to prove they’re still a force to be reckoned with in Europe, just like they are in Spain.

3. Juventus

Arguably everyone’s most favourite ‘second’ team now, the Italian champions finally have something they’ve been lacking for a long time. And that’s having someone who can bang in the goals in the crunch knock out games in Europe. After signing Ronaldo, Juventus is the name that’s on everyone’s lips. They’ve also strengthened the defense, bringing back Leonardo Bonucci from AC Milan. And they’ve started the season off strongly.

After three wins from three, Juventus are the only team with 100% win record in Serie A. Their defense needs no reintroduction. Their midifeld are oozing class with Pjanic-Khedira-Matuidi trio proving theur efficiency. And that attack consisting of Dybala, Costa alongside Ronaldo; with Mario Mandzukic in the squad is something what can give the opponents proper reasons to fear Max Allegri’s men. Ronaldo may not have scored for Juventus, The Old Lady may also haven’t hit top gear. But with a squad like that, who can disregard them as a clear favourite to win the Champions League?

4. PSG

Last summer, PSG broke the transfer record by signing Neynar from Barcelona for a mammoth 222 million euros. And they didn’t just stop there. They brought in Kylian Mbappe from AS Monaco for a record fee for a teenager. Ever since these two transfers, PSG has been a team to watch. They’ve won the French League, Cup multiple times but in Europe, for some reason, they’ve failed to impress.

Last season, they faced a Real Madrid side seemingly off form whereas there were red hot. But the experience in crunch stages showed as Real got the better off PSG who, despite all those riches in attack, could only manage one goal over two legs. But this season, new hopes are there for PSG. With Thomas Tuchel in charge and a squad together for quite some time, the fans can dream. It’s been a while since PSG made a name for themselves in Europe. With Neymar, Mbappe in form with Edinson Cavani completing the trio; a midfield of Veratti-Rabiot and a defense of Brazilian duo Thiago Silva, Marquinhos; PSG doesn’t have to deal with the adjusting period. With that in mind, they can finally go out and truly challenge the favourites. Watch out Europe, they are coming for you.