Alonso: Watching UCL draw made me angry

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso admits he felt like destroying his television as he watched the draw for the UEFA Champions League group stages on Thursday.

The Blues failed to qualify for Europe’s elite club competition for the second time in three years after finishing outside the top four in the Premier League last term.

Maurizio Sarri, who replaced Antonio Conte at the helm during the off-season, will instead see his team competing in the Europa League, where they were placed in Group L along with PAOK, BATE Borisov and Vidi.

Meanwhile, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will be taking on Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Barcelona respectively in the Champions League proper.

Watching the draw unfold on TV wasn’t a pleasant experience for Alonso, although the disappointment will spur him on to do better this season.

“When you see the [Champions League] draw on TV, the groups and your team is not there, I felt like smashing the TV set,” the Spain international told Onda Cero.

“I hope it’s a lesson for us to fight this year and compete for the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League. I think last season we deserved more and it’s a pity not be in the competition this season.”