UEFA to review away goals rule

UEFA deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti says the football body will review the away goals rule as well as the timing of transfer windows across Europe.

An annual meeting in Switzerland attended by Jose Mourinho, Unai Emery, Arsene Wenger, Massimiliano Allegri, Julen Lopetegui, Carlo Ancelotti and Thomas Tuchel amongst others, brought up a number of concerns.

Coaches feel the away goal rule need to be reconsidered as it is easier to score away from home now than in the past, while it also encourages home teams to defend.

Marchetti was reported on the BBC as saying: “The coaches think that scoring goals away is not as difficult as it was in the past.

“They think the rule should be reviewed and that’s what we will do.”

Regarding the transfer window, only England and Italy close before the start of the season, while in Spain, Germany and France the window stays open until the end of August.

Marchetti added: “The coaches are of an opinion that there should be a unified window and the window should close before the competition starts.

“The idea would be to try and bring them into line.”