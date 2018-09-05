Suarez: Messi determined to win Champions League

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez admits it’s been difficult to watch Real Madrid dominate the Champions League and says Lionel Messi is determined to win it again.

Los Merengues have won the last three Champions League titles, while Barca’s most recent victory was back in 2015.

Suarez has revealed that Messi is more motivated than ever to help the Blaugrana get back to the top of Europe, as he aims to add a fifth Champions League winners’ medal to his collection.

“He’s really motivated, even more so after the World Cup and the Champions League,” Suarez told RAC1.

“Now he’s the captain, the leader and he wants to lift trophies. We have a quality team and a coach to be able to win everything.

“But it’s a really difficult competition to win and [Messi] can’t win it on his own. It has to be a collective effort, as good as he is. We have to be compact. Leo deserves more.

“Obviously it’s infuriating [for us] because Madrid have won the Champions League in each of the last three years. They have made history and it’s a thorn in our side.”

Barcelona have been drawn in Group B alongside Inter, PSV Eindhoven, and Tottenham.