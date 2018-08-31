Bayern happy with Group E draw in UCL

FC Bayern München management and players are pleased to have been drawn in Group E of the Champions League alongside Benfica, Ajax Amsterdam and AEK Athens.

With that said, Chief Executive Officer Karl-Heinz Rummenigge takes the view that Bayern should not take anything for granted if they want to advance.

Speaking to Bayern’s official website he said: “It’s an attractive group which we’re looking forward to very much. The aim is of course the last 16 but we cannot underestimate any of these three sides.

“We’ve played against Benfica a few times in the past and have good memories of those encounters. Ajax are an old acquaintance, and we’re meeting AEK Athens for the first time. But none of that matters anymore.

“All three proved last season in their leagues how strong they are and we have to be very focused in our work if we want to reach the next round.”

Meanwhile, coach Niko Kovac believes the German giants are favourites to come out on top, adding: “It’s an interesting group with clubs with great history.

“Our fans can look forward to three great Champions League nights at the Allianz Arena. From a footballing point of view I’m very pleased. We’re the favourites but we’ll need to play our best in every game to progress to the next stage.”

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer also weighed in and said he was looking forward to some exciting matches.

The 32-year-old concluded: “We’re up against three illustrious names in European football. We have a bit of unfinished business with Benfica away.

“In Greece there’s always a great atmosphere at the stadiums and we’ll also need a top performance against Ajax if we’re to finish top and play against a second-placed team in the last 16.”