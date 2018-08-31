Klopp expected difficult Champions League group

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is looking forward to facing Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, and Red Star Belgrade in their Champions League group this season.

The Champions League draw took place in Monaco on Thursday and pitted the Reds up against two dangerous teams in PSG and Napoli, in Group C.

The Parisians are led by former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Teuchel while the Partenopei are managed by former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

“I expected a difficult group, we have a difficult group and that’s what the Champions League is all about,” Klopp told his club’s official website.

“PSG are one of the most exciting teams in the world and I think their target is to win the Champions League, so that will be two interesting matches.

“Napoli, we beat them in pre-season but it goes without saying these two games will be completely a different challenge.

“I’ve been to Napoli with Dortmund, so I know what the atmosphere is like there. In fact, it’s where I got a suspension [for being sent off]. I can do better, obviously!

“Red Star, I watched them last night. They came through and it will be, again, a very, very intense atmosphere I am sure.”

Liverpool will get their campaign underway on September 18 when they host PSG at Anfield.