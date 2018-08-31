Red Devils to face Juventus in Champions League

The UEFA Champions League draw has pitted Manchester United in the same group as Juventus while defending champions Real Madrid are grouped with AS Roma.

Aside from squaring off with Cristiano Ronaldo’s new team, United will also face Valencia and Young Boys in Group H.

In Group F, Premier League champions Manchester City arguably have less intimidating fixtures as they have been drawn alongside Shakhtar Donetsk, Olympique Lyonnais, and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

Last season’s losing finalists Liverpool will have their hands full in Group C, where they have been drawn against Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, and Red Star Belgrade.

Elsewhere, Tottenham will face trips to Barcelona, PSV Eindhoven, and Inter in Group B, while defending champions Real Madrid are set to take on AS Roma, CSKA Moscow, and Viktoria Plzen.

Can’t wait for those big European nights again! Time to improve on last season! #UCLdraw #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/NC1WC0jklY — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 30, 2018

UEFA Champions League groups in full:

Group A

Atletico Madrid

Borussia Dortmund

AS Monaco

Club Brugge

Group B

Barcelona

Tottenham

PSV Eindhoven

Inter

Group C

Paris Saint-Germain

Napoli

Liverpool

Red Star Belgrade

Group D

Lokomotiv Moscow

FC Porto

FC Schalke 04

Galatasaray

Group E

Bayern Munich

Benfica

Ajax

AEK Athens

Group F

Manchester City

Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympique Lyonnais

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Group G

Real Madrid

AS Roma

CSKA Moscow

Viktoria Plzen

Group H

Juventus

Manchester United

Valencia

Young Boys