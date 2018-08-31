Champions League |

Red Devils to face Juventus in Champions League

The UEFA Champions League draw has pitted Manchester United in the same group as Juventus while defending champions Real Madrid are grouped with AS Roma.

Aside from squaring off with Cristiano Ronaldo’s new team, United will also face Valencia and Young Boys in Group H.

In Group F, Premier League champions Manchester City arguably have less intimidating fixtures as they have been drawn alongside Shakhtar Donetsk, Olympique Lyonnais, and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

Last season’s losing finalists Liverpool will have their hands full in Group C, where they have been drawn against Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, and Red Star Belgrade.

Elsewhere, Tottenham will face trips to Barcelona, PSV Eindhoven, and Inter in Group B, while defending champions Real Madrid are set to take on AS Roma, CSKA Moscow, and Viktoria Plzen.

UEFA Champions League groups in full:

Group A

Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund
AS Monaco
Club Brugge

Group B

Barcelona
Tottenham
PSV Eindhoven
Inter

Group C

Paris Saint-Germain
Napoli
Liverpool
Red Star Belgrade

Group D

Lokomotiv Moscow
FC Porto
FC Schalke 04
Galatasaray

Group E

Bayern Munich
Benfica
Ajax
AEK Athens

Group F

Manchester City
Shakhtar Donetsk
Olympique Lyonnais
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Group G

Real Madrid
AS Roma
CSKA Moscow
Viktoria Plzen

Group H

Juventus
Manchester United
Valencia
Young Boys

