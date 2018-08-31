Red Devils to face Juventus in Champions League

The UEFA Champions League draw has pitted Manchester United in the same group as Juventus while defending champions Real Madrid are grouped with AS Roma.
Aside from squaring off with Cristiano Ronaldo’s new team, United will also face Valencia and Young Boys in Group H.
.@Cristiano and Cancelo will face former clubs, @ManUtd and @valenciacf_en respectively 💪💪#UCLdraw #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/qnnW79feke
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 30, 2018
In Group F, Premier League champions Manchester City arguably have less intimidating fixtures as they have been drawn alongside Shakhtar Donetsk, Olympique Lyonnais, and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.
Last season’s losing finalists Liverpool will have their hands full in Group C, where they have been drawn against Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, and Red Star Belgrade.
Elsewhere, Tottenham will face trips to Barcelona, PSV Eindhoven, and Inter in Group B, while defending champions Real Madrid are set to take on AS Roma, CSKA Moscow, and Viktoria Plzen.
Can’t wait for those big European nights again! Time to improve on last season! #UCLdraw #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/NC1WC0jklY
— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 30, 2018
UEFA Champions League groups in full:
Group A
Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund
AS Monaco
Club Brugge
Group B
Barcelona
Tottenham
PSV Eindhoven
Inter
Group C
Paris Saint-Germain
Napoli
Liverpool
Red Star Belgrade
Group D
Lokomotiv Moscow
FC Porto
FC Schalke 04
Galatasaray
Group E
Bayern Munich
Benfica
Ajax
AEK Athens
Group F
Manchester City
Shakhtar Donetsk
Olympique Lyonnais
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Group G
Real Madrid
AS Roma
CSKA Moscow
Viktoria Plzen
Group H
Juventus
Manchester United
Valencia
Young Boys
The 2018/19 @championsleague groups are set! 🙌
Are you happy with your team's group?
Who's got the best/worst group? 🤔#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/yh2YoB11ji
— FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) August 30, 2018