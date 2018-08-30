James: Bayern should target Champions League title

FC Bayern Munchen midfielder James Rodriguez believes the Bundesliga champions should always be backing themselves to win the UEFA Champions League.

Die Roten clinched their sixth consecutive league title last season, but Rodriguez is determined to help Bayern win their first Champions League crown since 2013.

The Champions League draw will take place in Monaco on Thursday night.

“The Champions League is a very difficult competition, but a club like Bayern Munich must be looking to win it,” the Colombia international told the press.

“No matter who the opponent is, we always have to play for the victory. We always have to try to be successful.”

Asked about the challenges Bayern will face on the domestic front this season, Rodriguez added: “I think Borussia Dortmund will be a tough opponent in the Bundesliga, but Bayern Munich have been very successful in recent years, so we aim to be successful again this year, and if we play well we can become deserved champions.”