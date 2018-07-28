Klopp slams Ramos for Champions League final challenges

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has slammed Sergio Ramos for his challenges on Mohamed Salah and Loris Karius during the Reds’ Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

The Reds were hit with a double blow in that game, with Salah having to come off injured and Karius picking up a concussion after both bore the brunt of challenges from the Spain defender.

Karius made two glaring errors, allowing Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale to score in what ultimately was a 3-1 defeat for Liverpool. However, Klopp has since argued that concussion was to blame for them.

Now, in an interview during Liverpool’s pre-season tour of the United States, the German has launched a scathing attack on Ramos, with Sky Sports quoting him as saying: “If you watch it back and you are not with Real Madrid, then you think it is ruthless and brutal.

“If you put all of the situations of Ramos together, and I have watched football since I was five-years-old, then you will see a lot of situations with Ramos.

“[With Salah] you don’t think ‘Wow, good challenge’. The thing is, I saw the ref [Milovan Ristic, who didn’t punish Ramos for his two challenges] taking charge of big games at the World Cup afterwards and nobody really thinks about that later.

“But I think in a situation like that, somebody needs to judge it better. If VAR is coming then it is a situation where you have to look again. Not to give a red card or whatever but to look again and say ‘What is that?’

“It was ruthless. I don’t think Mo would have always got injured in that situation, this time it was unlucky, but it is an experience that we cannot have.

“I’m not sure if it is an experience we will have again — go there and put an elbow to the goalkeeper, put their goalscorer down like a wrestler in midfield and then you win the game.”

Nevertheless, Klopp, who has steered the Reds to successive top-four finishes in the Premier League, will have a chance to bounce back from the perceived injustice during his side’s Champions League campaign this season.