Roma boss banned from UCL games for three months

Roma owner James Pallotta has been banned from being present at any UEFA match for three months for misdemeanours following their Champions League defeat to Liverpool.

In the UEFA Champions League semi-final defeat to Liverpool on 2 May, the Italian outfit were charged over insufficient organisation as well as a blocked stairwell at the encounter in Rome.

After the outcome of the game which the Reds won 7-6 on aggregate, Pallotta was also reported as calling the officiating in the contest an ‘absolute joke.’

As such, I Giallorossi’s boss has been handed a ban from all UEFA games for the three months. In addition, a 19 000 euros fine has also been levied against the 60-year-old American.

The penalty comes after the Serie A side were earlier fined 50 000 euros for crowd trouble before the first leg at Anfield on 24 April.

In that incident two Roma fans are said to have attacked a Liverpool fan by the name of Sean Cox, who subsequently suffered severe head injuries. The pair of offenders were later arrested by police.

Cox has reportedly regained consciousness however his recovery is said to be progressing at a slow pace.